Kelly Loeffler’s Share Of WNBA's Atlanta Dream Is Reportedly About To Be Sold

Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler could lose big twice this month. First, it was her defeat in the Georgia Senate race to Rev. Raphael Warnock and now she is losing her share of WNBA's Atlanta Dream.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “As it relates to the Atlanta Dream, we understand a sale of the franchise is close to being finalized. Once the sale negotiation is concluded, additional information will be provided.”



The identity of the buyer is not public. There were reports that LeBron James was interested.

Loeffler, a loyal Trump supporter, has been at odds with the stars of the Atlanta Dream, a team she has co-owned since 2011. In July, they proudly endorsed Rev. Raphael Warnock who became the first Black Democratic to be elected as a Senator in Georgia.

Last June, Loeffler criticized the Black Lives Matter movement for being a “very divisive organization” that promotes “violence and destruction across the country.”

Since then, players from across the league and particularly those of the Atlanta Dream began wearing “Vote Warnock” T-shirts on national television, in support of the Morehouse grad and pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.