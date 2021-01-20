Kelly Loeffler’s Share Of WNBA's Atlanta Dream Is Reportedly About To Be Sold

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler could lose big twice this month. First, it was her defeat in the Georgia Senate race to Rev. Raphael Warnock and now she is losing her share of WNBA's Atlanta Dream.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “As it relates to the Atlanta Dream, we understand a sale of the franchise is close to being finalized. Once the sale negotiation is concluded, additional information will be provided.”
The identity of the buyer is not public. There were reports that LeBron James was interested.
Loeffler, a loyal Trump supporter, has been at odds with the stars of the Atlanta Dream, a team she has co-owned since 2011. In July, they proudly endorsed Rev. Raphael Warnock who became the first Black Democratic to be elected as a Senator in Georgia.
Last June, Loeffler criticized the Black Lives Matter movement for being a “very divisive organization” that promotes “violence and destruction across the country.”
Since then, players from across the league and particularly those of the Atlanta Dream began wearing “Vote Warnock” T-shirts on national television, in support of the Morehouse grad and pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.
RELATED: WNBA Team Owner Sen. Kelly Loeffler Writes Whitesplaining Opinion Piece For Notoriously Racist Site
According to the Washington Post on November 30, Warnock said the support from the WNBA was pivotal in his Senate race and was even a “turning point” in his campaign.
“Warnock noted that, in the 48 hours after the WNBA’s Aug. 4 T-shirt campaign, his campaign raised $183,000 and attracted 3,500 new grass-root donors,” the outlet reported.
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS