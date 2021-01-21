Stephen Curry Gifts Dazzling Custom Jersey To Kamala Harris

Stephen Curry is congratulating newly inaugurated Vice President Kamala Harris in a way fitting to his profession.

The Golden State Warriors tweeted out a video of their star point guard virtually presenting Harris with a personalized team jersey reading “Madame VP” and the number 49 for being the 49th Vice President.

"Madame Vice President, I'm not saying you've got to put this up in your office at the White House, but it probably would be a good idea," Curry said in the video. "Congratulations! Blazing your own path, we are all rooting and supporting you the whole way."

Harris, a native of Oakland, looked overjoyed as she assured Curry that she would certainly and prominently show off the gift.

“I will proudly, proudly display this in the office of the vice president of the United States, an office I am about to occupy,” she responded.

The video also celebrates Harris’ historic achievement of becoming the first Black woman to occupy the vice presidency. It depicts a young girl wearing the jersey while the narration tells Harris’ story of growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area and her ascension to becoming the nation’s second most powerful federal official.

Watch the video below.