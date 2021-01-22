LeBron James Is Ready To Return To The White House

LeBron James was once a constant fixture at the White House but after being consistently attacked by the previous occupant, he and the NBA refused to go to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Now. that’s all changed.

According to CNN, in a recent press conference, James commented on a possible return to the White House, "It would be great, but I have no idea what we can even do right now besides hotel, arena and home.”



However, with safety being first, he also added, "I don't think we've had any conversation with our team. I have no idea with all the Covid rules and restrictions and everything that's going on with our league. I'm not even sure if we even are allowed to go.”

James was a consistent target of Trump. As recent as October, he whined that the NBA legend was a” hater” and added, "You don't want to sit down, watch a basketball game, and then watch somebody that hates your guts, okay.”

The 36-year-old responded with, "I really don’t think the basketball community is sad about losing his viewership. The game will go on without his eyes on it."

James also endorsed Joe Biden and launched "More Than a Vote," which helped Black communities register to vote and cast their ballots in the November elections.