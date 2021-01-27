NBA Reporter And Sports Analyst Sekou Smith Dies At 48

Critically acclaimed NBA reporter and television analyst Sekou Smith has died after a battle with COVID-19. He was 48.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday (Jan. 26), the NBA confirmed the news on their official Twitter account.

“The NBA mourns the passing of Sekou Smith, a beloved member of the NBA family,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “Sekou was one of the most affable and dedicated reporters in the NBA and a terrific friend to so many across the league.”

