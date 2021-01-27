NBA Reporter And Sports Analyst Sekou Smith Dies At 48

Critically acclaimed NBA reporter and television analyst Sekou Smith has died after a battle with COVID-19. He was 48.
Issuing a statement on Tuesday (Jan. 26), the NBA confirmed the news on their official Twitter account.
“The NBA mourns the passing of Sekou Smith, a beloved member of the NBA family,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “Sekou was one of the most affable and dedicated reporters in the NBA and a terrific friend to so many across the league.”
ESPN reports that Smith reported on basketball teams including the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks for more than 20 years. The Jackson State University alum first began working with Turner Sports in 2009, where he worked for NBA.com and NBA TV.
Future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade and Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul offered their condolences on the death of Smith.
Smith leaves behind his wife, Heather, and their children, Gabriel, Rielly and Cameron.
