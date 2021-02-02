LeBron James Labels Heckler ‘Courtside Karen’ After Game Confrontation

On Monday, Feb. 1, the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks were in the middle of a heated game when LeBron James was being harassed by hecklers.

ESPN reports four people sitting courtside, one who didn’t have a mask, were attempting to argue with James. Two of the people appear to be Juliana Carlos and her husband Chris Carlos the outlet reports. Juliana can allegedly be heard saying, "Shut the f--- up. Don't talk to my husband like that.”



It’s not clear what James allegedly said to her husband.

All four of the hecklers were kicked out of the game.

James tweeted about the incident, "Courtside Karen was MAD MAD."