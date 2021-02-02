LeBron James Labels Heckler ‘Courtside Karen’ After Game Confrontation

On Monday, Feb. 1, the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks were in the middle of a heated game when LeBron James was being harassed by hecklers.
ESPN reports four people sitting courtside, one who didn’t have a mask, were attempting to argue with James. Two of the people appear to be Juliana Carlos and her husband Chris Carlos the outlet reports. Juliana can allegedly be heard saying, "Shut the f--- up. Don't talk to my husband like that.”
It’s not clear what James allegedly said to her husband.
All four of the hecklers were kicked out of the game.
James tweeted about the incident, "Courtside Karen was MAD MAD."
ESPN also reports Juliana Carlos posted another video after she was kicked out. She ranted, "So, I'm minding my own business, and Chris has been a Hawks fan forever. He's been watching the games for 10 years. Whatever, he has this issue with LeBron. I don't have an issue with LeBron. I don't give a f--- about LeBron.”
She continued, “Anyway, I'm minding my own business, drinking my [beverage], having fun. All of the sudden, LeBron says something to my husband, and I see this and I stand up. And I go, 'Don't f---ing talk to my husband.' And he looks at me and he goes, 'Sit the f--- down, b----.' And I go, 'Don't f---ing call me a b----. You sit the f--- down. Get the f--- out of here. Don't f---ing talk to my husband like that.'"
The video below is reportedly of Juliana Carlos’ rant:
LeBron James and the Lakers were unfazed by the hecklers and went on to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 107-99.
