Florida Gators Star Keyontae Johnson’s Family Says His Collapse Wasn’t Due To COVID

Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the basketball court during a game in December. Now the family is now speaking out on reports that he was ill from COVID-19.

According to a statement from the family, "University of Florida Health treating physicians consulted with other local and national experts who reviewed the relevant imaging and testing related to this case.”



The statement continued, “The unanimous conclusion of all experts is that Keyontae's medical emergency was not related to or a result of a previous or current Covid diagnosis."

The family did not reveal his diagnosis but added, "Our focus now is on Keyontae's academics and continued recovery. His resilience has been inspiring to watch. He will spend the rest of the season focused on being the best coach and teammate he can be. What comes next for Keyontae is for him to share on his own timeline."