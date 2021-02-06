Leon Spinks, Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Dead At 67

Leon Spinks Jr. has reportedly passed away. He was 67.

According to ESPN through the Firm PR public relations firm representing him, Spinks died of prostate and other cancers. His wife Brenda and other close family members and friends were with him in his final days.

Spinks defeated Muhammad Ali in 1978 to win the world heavyweight boxing championship. He was born on July 11, 1953 in St. Louis, Missouri and discovered his passion for boxing while serving in the United States Marines Corps.

