Tyreek Hill Still Eyeing ‘Dream’ Run At Tokyo Olympics

Tyreek Hill is looking to win his second Super Bowl on Sunday (February 7), however he’s also eying another big time prize in 2021.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, who’s also been dubbed the NFL’s fastest man, recently spoke with TMZ Sports, saying he plans to qualify for the Olympics after the Super Bowl.

"It is still an option 'cause it's always been my dream to do multiple sports at the highest level," Hill said to the celebrity news outlet. "It would be amazing. I just want to prove a point and also, like, I love competing."

The 26-year-old had hoped to compete in the 2020 games before the competitions were moved to 2021. Regardless, he still wants to make one of his dreams a reality.

"Like I'm young so why not use everything that I got while I still have it," he said. "Because one day I'm going to be old and I'm not going to be as fast so just use everything I got."

Qualifying may be an uphill battle for Tyreek, who has not trained specifically for Olympic track & field events.

Hill was a world-class sprinter in high school and broke the 10-second mark in the 100 meter dash before. He also clocked a 20.14 second 200-meter sprint. Hill says he'd have to drop some weight and muscle mass to have a shot but added, "I love competing and I also love having fun, and why not?"