Mahomes: Super Bowl LV Loss Was ‘Worst I’ve Been Beaten In a Long Time’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was denied back to back NFL championship victories on Sunday night (Feb. 7) in Super Bowl LV, calling the 31-9 loss one of his worst ever.

His game rival, Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady, claimed his seventh Lombardi Trophy, two more than any other quarterback has won. Brady’s accuracy practically gutted the Chiefs’ defense in the game at Raymond James Stadium, making the Buccaneers the first to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.



In a post-game press conference, Mahomes lamented the beating his team took. They were only able to score three field goals and had no touchdowns. He was sacked three times and threw two interceptions on passes that were tipped into the defense’s hands. He only had 270 yards passing, and it was only the second of 56 games with Kansas City in which there were no touchdowns

“They beat us pretty good,” Mahomes chuckled. “The worst I think I’ve been beaten in a long time but I’m proud of the guys, they fought to the very end of the game. They had a good game plan, they took away our deep stuff, they took away our sideline and they did a good job of rallying to the football and making tackles.



“We weren’t executing early, I had a few missed cues, we weren’t on the same page,” he continued. “But credit to them, man, they played a heck of a great game defensively and offensively and beat us.”