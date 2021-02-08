Deaf Performer Warren ‘Wawa’ Snipe Goes Viral At The Super Bowl Using Sign Language

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the winners of the Super Bowl 55 but the runner up was clearly Warren “Wawa” Snipe, who performed "America the Beautiful” and “The Star Spangled Banner” in American Sign Language and stole the show.

Snipe, who identifies as a deaf performer from the Washington D.C. area, perfectly complimented H.E.R. slaying "America the Beautiful” and Jazmine Sullivan during her rendition of the National Anthem.

The National Association of the Deaf wrote about Snipe saying, “Known affectionately by many as Wawa, he has been a trailblazer as an acclaimed recording artist in the Hip Hop world and developed his own niche: Dip Hop, which he defines as ‘Hip Hop through deaf eyes.’”

Snipe is well-known in the deaf performing circles and has been entertaining audiences since 2005. He released an album in 2016 called, “Deaf: So What?!”

See Snipe in action below and some of the reactions he has received from old and new fans alike: