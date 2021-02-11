Karl-Anthony Towns Feels ‘Guilty’ After Fighting COVID

Last month, Karl-Anthony Towns tested positive for coronavirus and, thankfully, has recovered. Sadly, his mother and six other family members all died from the virus. He is now opening up about the “scary nights” he had fighting the disease.

According to ESPN, the Minnesota Timberwolves star, who returned to the basketball court on Feb. 10, told reporters after his first game, "I am a high-risk case. COVID did not treat me well whatsoever. A lot of scary nights. One of the things that I told my sister when I got COVID was that 'Hey, I got it, and I don't got a good version of it. I got a lot of COVID in me, but I am going to fight and beat it.'"



Towns did not reveal why he is considered high-risk.

The 25-year-old continued, "Through all the long nights where I was just not feeling well whatsoever and the vitals weren't good and decisions had to be made on my health, I kept [my family and my niece and nephew] in mind. They pushed me to continue doing things. When COVID kept messing with my body, my mind and spirit, I thought about them and my mother."

He also added, "I felt very guilty about the treatment I got and I feel that should be more widely available to Americans, to anyone in the world. I felt very guilty even getting something that could help me more just recover, stay healthy, stay alive. There is such mental strain through all this time, a feeling of guilt because of the resources I have, and I wish I could spread these resources with as many people as possible."

On Jan. 15, Towns tested positive for COVID and missed 13 games. However, he hit the court running last night, scoring 18 points and 10 rebounds while playing 30 minutes. The Minnesota Timberwolves still lost to the Clipper with a score of 119–112.

Watch the clip below of him discussing fighting COVID.