WATCH: Simone Biles Reveals Tokyo Olympics Journey In Documentary Trailer

A new trailer is giving Simone Biles fans a taste of what her Simone vs Herself series for Facebook will look like.

The 23-year-old decorated Olympian will be profiled as she prepares for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the trailer, Biles narrates, "Gymnasts bodies are like ticking time bombs … it's like a nightmare, how to prepare for another year."

Over footage of Biles practicing at home shows, she says, "Having to come back, am I going to be just as good? Can I do it again?"

The series is slated to debut this summer, prior to the start of the games in July.

"Our Versus series with Facebook Watch has always been about pulling apart the elements that power the GOATs. There's really no one in the world more apt for that description than Simone Biles — she's in a class by herself," said Gotham Chopra, co-founder of Religion of Sports, via a press release, according to PEOPLE. "Facebook Watch has been an incredible partner and platform to bring this unique series to an engaged audience, and we are excited to premiere it in 2021."

Biles said in a statement about the series: "My gymnastics career has been filled with a lot of ups and downs despite what a lot of people may think, and, in a lot of ways, my career has felt like I've been trying to prove myself to others."

She added: "My mom has always encouraged me to be the 'best Simone I can be' and I now have a true appreciation for what that really means, which is one of the big reasons I wanted to come back for Tokyo. I want to challenge myself to be the best Simone I can be for me and, no matter the outcome, share with my fans the process and approach I am taking along the way in the hope that it may help inspire others to be the best version of themselves too."

She appeared virtually on the Today show on January 22 and weighed in on the delayed games, and proclaimed she’s definitely ready to participate in them and hopes that the pandemic is tamped down enough for the games to go on.

"We are in a pandemic, so we're kind of ready for whatever life throws at us at this point. We're training 'as if,' and whatever happens, happens," she told co-host Hoda Kotb. "We have to do what is safe for the rest of the world, for ourselves, to make sure everyone is healthy."

Watch the trailer below.