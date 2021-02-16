Michael Jordan Donating $10 Million For Healthcare Centers In North Carolina

NBA icon Michael Jordan is continuing to pour money into his home state of North Carolina.

According to PEOPLE, the 57-year-old legend is donating $10 million to Novant Health for two new health clinics. The healthcare center previously received $7 million from Jordan, which helped to open two clinics in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jordan said in a statement, "I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown. Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance."

He also added, "It's truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life.”

Novant Health was established to serve underprivileged communities in North Carolina. The facilities are available to those who may not have access to health insurance or are underinsured by providing them dental, physical and behavioral health benefits. The clinic is equipped with 12 patient exam rooms, an X-ray room and space for physical therapy.

Patients can schedule appointments online, including same-day, or learn more about providers and available services online at nhmichaeljordanclinic.org. Walk-in visits are also available.