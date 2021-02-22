Steph Curry Pulled Out Of Game Due To Health Reasons

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry had to pull out of Saturday's game due to health reasons.

Curry, 30, was scheduled to play against the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 20. According to Yahoo, he was “seen walking slowly off the court at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina with a staff member.”



Curry was not feeling well but it’s unclear what was wrong. Nonetheless, he was pulled out of the game due to COVID protocols.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said at a press conference, “He was going through his usual warm up routine and just did not feel well at all. So he came back in, saw the Charlotte team doctor, went out, tried to warm up and just wasn’t feeling good. So we made the decision … to not play him.”