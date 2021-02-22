WATCH: Janet Jackson Calls Viral UCLA Gymnast Margzetta Frazier

Written by BET Staff

Viral sensation and UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier received the phone call of a lifetime on Friday (Feb. 19). After debuting a new floor routine to some of Janet Jackson’s most popular songs, the athlete received a FaceTime call from the music icon herself, according to People. “I just want to say thank you. Thank you for sharing your talent. It's so beautiful to see you tumble. Really inspiring," Jackson said speaking with Frazier on the call.

So nice to meet u on FaceTime today @IAmMargzetta ! All the best to u tonight w/ @uclagymnastics 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/LuCxadKEAa — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) February 20, 2021

Jackson added that she was inspired by the young gymnast to do more, be better and be stronger. "I loved it. Absolutely loved it," she added. Overwhelmed with emotion, Frazier thanked the artist for heartfelt words as she wiped her tears away. "I would one love to learn how to tumble," Jackson playfully said while she asked Frazier to teach her some skills one day. "Hopefully I won't break anything!" Jackson was first blown away by Frazier's Feb. 10 performance to a medley of her songs and also included some of the singer's signature dance moves.

"New @JanetJackson floor routine, same @IAmMargzetta magic," UCLA gymnastics captioned their tweet.

"I hope you like it, girl, if you see it. I love you a lot. You're my inspiration in life," the college junior said in a video after the meet. Little did Frazier know that one her idols would end up seeing the routine and letting the world know on Twitter soon after.

WOKE UP SCREAMING😭😭😭😭😭😭 I LOVE YOU 💓👑💫 I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE✨ https://t.co/5Exo7QPy25 — margzetta (@IAmMargzetta) February 11, 2021

During Frazier’s meet against the University of Utah on Feb. 19 she set two new personal bests and credits Jackson to her career-high scores on the beam and vault. "She is the reason why I love gymnastics," Frazier said after the meet, according to The Los Angeles Times. "I really try my best to make it a performance to entertain and that's because of her."