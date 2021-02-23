Steph Curry Is ‘Anticipated’ To Return For Game Against The Knicks After Health Issues

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry had a health scare on Feb. 20 when he had to pull out of a game after suddenly not feeling well. However, he might be back on the court today.
According to published reports, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said on Feb. 22, "He's feeling better today. He went through practice, participated fully, so we anticipate he'll play [Tuesday]."
Tonight (Feb. 23), The Warriors are scheduled to play against the New York Knicks at Madison.
On Feb. 20, Curry, 30, was set to play against the Charlotte Hornets. According to Yahoo, he was “seen walking slowly off the court at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina with a staff member.”
It’s unclear what was wrong but he had to exit the game at the last minute due to COVID protocols.
Back in March, Curry pulled out of several games due to health reasons. Many speculated he had the COVID but Curry revealed he had come down with the flu.
