Trending:

Steph Curry Is ‘Anticipated’ To Return For Game Against The Knicks After Health Issues

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 17: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Miami Heat during overtime of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on February 17, 2021 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Steph Curry Is ‘Anticipated’ To Return For Game Against The Knicks After Health Issues

The Golden State Warriors had to leave the court on Feb. 20.

Published 18 hours ago

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry had a health scare on Feb. 20 when he had to pull out of a game after suddenly not feeling well. However, he might be back on the court today.

According to published reports, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said on Feb. 22, "He's feeling better today. He went through practice, participated fully, so we anticipate he'll play [Tuesday]."

RELATED: Steph Curry Brings Division 1 Men’s And Women’s Golf To Howard University With Seven-Figure Gift

Tonight (Feb. 23), The Warriors are scheduled to play against the New York Knicks at Madison.

On Feb. 20, Curry, 30, was set to play against  the Charlotte Hornets. According to Yahoo, he  was “seen walking slowly off the court at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina with a staff member.”

It’s unclear what was wrong but he had to exit the game at the last minute due to COVID protocols.

Back in March, Curry pulled out of several games due to health reasons. Many speculated he had the COVID but Curry revealed he had come down with the flu. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news