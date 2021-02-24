Protest Over Daniel Prude Decision Ends Peacefully, But Activists Are Angered

A demonstration in Rochester, N.Y., over a grand jury’s decision not to indict police officers in the March 2020 death of Daniel Prude ended peacefully Tuesday night (Feb. 23). Frustrated citizens took to the streets in protest after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a statement announcing no charges would be filed.



Activist group Free The People Rochester organized a protest march for the early evening on the intersection where Prude died while being taken into custody. Mayor Lovely Warren said that peaceful protests would be allowed without police intervention, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported. However, that marks a turnaround from demonstrations last September when police used tear gas against protesters. A City Council memo calls for interim police chief Cynthia Herriot-Sullivan to prohibit the use of tear gas and flashbangs, but it was not binding.



When the early crowd of about 100 gathered, it was smaller than those that gathered last summer. But activists were just as vocal, saying that they were disappointed that Prude, a Black man, would not get justice. Before long, the crowd grew to several hundred.

"White supremacy protects white supremacists," said organizer and City Council candidate Stanley Martin, the Democrat and Chronicle reported. "(The system) is not meant to protect us. The system did exactly what it was meant to do.



"We keep marching; we keep fighting; we keep reimaging what the future looks like," she continued. "The future does not include the RPD, and I know that for a fact."

Protesters marched through the streets, guarded by cars, to keep other vehicles at a distance. Police began to close certain streets and warned residents to stay away from certain areas. At one point in the night, the group stood facing officers near a police station, but they went back inside the building.



Ultimately, the demonstration went to the Rochester Public Safety building downtown. Protesters removed some barricades that had been set up, the Democrat and Chronicle said. The crowd began to dwindle as the night progressed, and they were mostly gone by 11:45, with some vowing to return. No arrests or physical confrontations were reported.