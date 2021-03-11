Patrick Ewing Takes Complaint To The Top, Frustrated By Madison Square Garden Security Stopping Him

The name Patrick Ewing is synonymous with New York Knicks basketball, but not everyone seems to care about his legacy when it comes to their core protocols.

During a press conference for the NCAA’s Big East Quarterfinals, the nearly 7-foot Knicks legend voiced his discontentment with being stopped by Madison Square Garden’s security as he was trying to enter the building. Ewing,who is now the head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team, said he’s had enough and plans to discuss the incident with the Knicks’ owner, James Dolan.

“I thought this was my building,” Ewing said, following the Hoyas’ 72-71 victory over a number-one-ranked Villanova. “I feel terrible that I’m being stopped... asking for passes. Everyone in this building should know who the hell I am.”

“I’m gonna have to call Mr. Dolan and say ‘Geez, is my number in the rafters or what?” Ewing continued.

According to the New York Post, Ewing did in fact get in touch with Dolan. Madison Square Garden issued the following statement on March 11:



“Jim and Patrick have a long-standing relationship; they spoke this afternoon and reaffirmed that,” MSG said. “We all know, respect and appreciate what he means to The Garden and New York. Good luck to him and his Hoyas in the Big East semi-finals.”