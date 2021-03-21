LeBron James ‘Out Indefinitely’ After Right Ankle Sprain

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night (March 20), however their bigger problem might be that they’ll be without LeBron James “indefinitely.”
The four-time NBA MVP forward left the game after Hawks forward Solomon Hill landed on his ankle during a struggle for the ball. James stayed in the game for another possession and hit a 3-pointer, but eventually made his way to the locker room.
The superstar took to Twitter late last night to voice his frustration over the injury. He also says he hopes he’ll be “back soon.”
Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. 🤦🏾♂️. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2021
Yahoo reports James suffered a high-ankle sprain and would be out indefinitely. The Lakers announced shortly afterward on Saturday evening that LeBron would be out for the rest of the game with a right ankle injury. ESPN reports James underwent an MRI on his ankle and that X-rays came back negative to help determine the extent of the injury.
Bron appears to turn his ankle, stays in the game and hits a three, then heads to the locker room pic.twitter.com/OdTrDW77o1— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2021
The Lakers lost to the Hawks 99-94. L.A. coach Frank Vogel did not provide more details about James’ injury after the game.
The injury comes as a major blow to the Lakers as they have already been without center Anthony Davis for weeks. Yahoo reported on Monday that Davis would be out for at least three more weeks due to his right calf strain.
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently third in the Western Conference with a 28-14 record.
Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images
