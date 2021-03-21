LeBron James ‘Out Indefinitely’ After Right Ankle Sprain

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night (March 20), however their bigger problem might be that they’ll be without LeBron James “indefinitely.”

The four-time NBA MVP forward left the game after Hawks forward Solomon Hill landed on his ankle during a struggle for the ball. James stayed in the game for another possession and hit a 3-pointer, but eventually made his way to the locker room.

The superstar took to Twitter late last night to voice his frustration over the injury. He also says he hopes he’ll be “back soon.”