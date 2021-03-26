Gervonta Davis Indicted On Hit-And-Run Charges

Boxer Gervonta Davis has reportedly been charged with 14 crimes related to an alleged hit-and-run that occurred in Baltimore last November.

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney Office announced the charges on Monday (March 22) via a press release. The documents say police responded to a two-car accident just before 2 a.m. on November 5, where they found a 2020 Lamborghini SUV crashed into a 2004 Toyota coupe. After watching red-light camera and convenience store camera footage, along with hearing eyewitness accounts, authorities say Davis’ Lamborghini ran a red light and hit the Toyota.

Police also say that a black Camaro arrived on the scene shortly after the accident that picked up items in Davis’ vehicle along with the WBA junior lightweight champion and departed from the scene.

RELATED: Boxer Gervonta Davis Speaks Out On Video Of Him Appearing To Physically Attack His Child’s Mother

According to ESPN, the four passengers in the Toyota were transferred to the University of Maryland shock trauma center but ended up suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

If convicted of all 14 counts, Davis could face up to seven years and 55 days in prison.

"Fortunately, the victims in this case were able to survive this alleged hit and run collision with recoverable injuries despite the potential for a far worse scenario," said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. "My office will continue to do our part to hold reckless drivers accountable when their harmful actions put innocent lives in jeopardy."

Some of the 14 counts include failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure of driver involved in accident to render reasonable assistance to injured person, failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to exhibit license to police.