NBA Star Malik Beasley Questions Son’s Paternity Amid Montana Yao Divorce

NBA player Malik Beasley is contesting his son’s paternity amid the divorce from his wife and model Montana Yao.

On Wednesday (March 31), US Weekly reports that the 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves star is questioning Makai Joseph Beasley's paternity, who was born in March 2019. The outlet states that a paternity test was conducted but the results have not been shared even leading up to their March 29 court date with Beasley and Yao, 22.

While the results are still marked as pending, a court granted Yao’s request for $6,500 per month in child support. Her $5,300 per month spousal support request was denied by a judge as well as her request for Beasley to pay $20,000 for her attorney’s fees.

The estranged couple first married on March 20, 2020, but Yao filed for divorce nine months later, on Dec. 8, after pictures of Beasley surfaced holding hands with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen, the New York Post reports.