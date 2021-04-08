SMU Assistant Football Coach Jamal Powell Dies

On Tuesday (April 6), Southern Methodist University assistant football coach, Jamal Powell, died. He was 39.
Powell was just days away from his 40th birthday on April 10.
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jamal Powell," the university’s football team tweeted on Wednesday. "Our hearts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jamal Powell.— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) April 7, 2021
Our hearts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.#PonyExpress #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/lg9Hp3Axpp
It isn’t immediately clear what Powell’s cause of death is. According to NBCDFW, He had been battling Guillian-Barré Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder, and stage 4 colon cancer.
A GoFundMe campaign for Powell’s family was created after he was diagnosed.
Powell spent the past three years at SMU. He was first an offensive line coach, and most recently, served as offensive quality control analyst.
"It's hard to put into words how heartbroken our family is but we are so thankful such a remarkable and unique man came into our life," head coach Sonny Dykes wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "He made everyone he met want to be better. God bless the Powell Family."
Photo: 247 Sports and PonyStampede
COMMENTS