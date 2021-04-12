Tiger Woods Congratulates Hideki Matsuyama On Historic Masters Win

On Sunday (April 11), Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese player to win the Masters championship, winning by only one stroke. Adding to the day's significance, Matsuyama received congratulations from one of the greatest players of the game, Tiger Woods.
Taking to Twitter, Woods wrote, “Making Japan proud Hideki. Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country. This historical @TheMasters win will impact the entire golf world.”
Woods knows the feeling of winning the Masters. The golf legend has five green jackets of his own, bringing his latest championship home in 2019. The only other player with more wins is Jack Nicklaus with six.
According to Yahoo News, Matsuyama had previously won on the PGA Tour five times and the low amateur at the Masters way back in 2011. Hitting dry spell, he was without a win in the tournament since 2017.
Although two Japanese women have won major championships, Hisako Higuchi at the 1977 LPGA Championship and Hinako Shibuno at the 2019 Women's British Open, Matsuyama has long been thought to be the male golfer who would make major noise in the pro golf world outside the country, according to Japan Times.
The congratulatory note was a grand gesture from Tiger Woods, who's still recovering from injuries due to his car accident in February.
Photo: Stan Badz/PGA TOUR
