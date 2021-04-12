Tiger Woods Congratulates Hideki Matsuyama On Historic Masters Win

On Sunday (April 11), Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese player to win the Masters championship, winning by only one stroke. Adding to the day's significance, Matsuyama received congratulations from one of the greatest players of the game, Tiger Woods.

Taking to Twitter, Woods wrote, “Making Japan proud Hideki. Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country. This historical @TheMasters win will impact the entire golf world.”

Woods knows the feeling of winning the Masters. The golf legend has five green jackets of his own, bringing his latest championship home in 2019. The only other player with more wins is Jack Nicklaus with six.