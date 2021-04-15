LaMarcus Aldridge Announces Retirement Due To Irregular Heartbeat Diagnosis

LaMarcus Aldridge has announced his retirement from the NBA.

The Brooklyn Nets forward said he was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat after a recent game.

“Though I’m better now, what I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I’ve experienced,” Aldridge said in a statement posted to his Twitter account.

“With that being said, I’ve made the difficult decision to retire from the NBA. For 15 years, I’ve put basketball first, and now, it’s time to put my health and family first.”

The statement continued, “My last game I played while dealing with an irregular heartbeat. Later on that night, my rhythm got even worse which really worried me even more. The next morning I told the team what was going on and they were great getting me to the hospital and getting me checked out.”