Michigan Volleyball Standout Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

Molly Lillard, a University of Michigan volleyball standout and daughter of former NFL star Al Toon, was shot to death in what police believe is a murder suicide on Sunday (April 11) in Scottsdale, Arizona.

According to the Arizona Republic, Lillard was found with gunshot wounds in front of a house at around 5 p.m. local time. She was then transported to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries. Royce Lillard III, her husband, was suspected of the shooting and barricaded himself in his home before being found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

SWAT teams attempted to establish contact with Lillard before entering the home around 11 p.m.

The couple’s 8-month-old child was also found inside the home and was unharmed. The Times-Tribune reports the couple had been married for two years.

Molly Lillard was a 2010 graduate of Middleton High School in Wisconsin and led the school to the state volleyball tournament twice. She then attended Michigan and became a four-year letter-winner for the Wolverines, earning honorable mention all-American honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association as a senior in 2013.