Minnesota Timberwolves Dedicate Game Ball To George Floyd’s Family

A day after former Minneapolos police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for the murder of George Floyd, the Minnesota Timberwolves are honoring Floyd’s life.

According to USA Today, Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie said, “We have the game ball and we dedicated that to George Floyd’s family. I’m glad we were able to do that.”

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns also added, “This was a moment that wasn’t meant for us. This was meant for our city and for George Floyd’s family.”

Towns continued, “I think everyone in America right now is grieving with him and sending our prayers, blessings and love. They need it for countless days. They’ve been reminded of the tragedy that has taken place in their family. They’ve never truly got a chance to grieve. I think for us, we were just trying to do our part that we were there with him. This game of basketball is only just a little part of who we are. This organization and us really wanted to show them that we’re going to be with them every step of the way.”

See the video below of coach Chris Finch saying how proud he is of the team and the game ball being dedicated to the Floyd family: