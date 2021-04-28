Scottie Pippen’s Son, Antron, Laid To Rest

Former NBA star and Chicago Bulls player, Scottie Pippen, laid his son to rest in Georgia on Saturday (April 24). Antron Pippen, 33, died on April 18; he was 33.

The day after his passing on April 19, the six-time NBA champion shared to his Twitter followers that his son had chronic asthma, but it is still unknown if his health condition contributed to his death.

“Faithful, humble and resilient. Loved by all who knew him. His life and legacy will endure,” Scottie captioned his Instagram post with a throwback picture of his son.