Scottie Pippen’s Son, Antron, Laid To Rest

Former NBA star and Chicago Bulls player, Scottie Pippen, laid his son to rest in Georgia on Saturday (April 24). Antron Pippen, 33, died on April 18; he was 33.
The day after his passing on April 19, the six-time NBA champion shared to his Twitter followers that his son had chronic asthma, but it is still unknown if his health condition contributed to his death.
“Faithful, humble and resilient. Loved by all who knew him. His life and legacy will endure,” Scottie captioned his Instagram post with a throwback picture of his son.
Antron was Pippen's only child with his first wife, Karen McCollum. The two were married from 1988 to 1990.
“Your wings were ready but my heart wasn't. Son, it has been such a pleasure and honor to be your mother. You've left me with so many wonderful memories that I will treasure daily. Your transition has left a huge gap in my heart and the pain is quite unbearable,” she captioned her post alongside a photo of her son's obituary. “I will miss you tremendously and my love for you is forever. Rest well, my baby boy, until we meet again.”
Pippen is a father to six other children: Scotty, 20, Preston, 19, Justin, 16 and Sophia, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Larsa Pippen. He’s also dad to Taylor, 26, from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Sonya Roby, and Sierra, 26, from his relationship with former fiancée Yvette De Leon.
(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
