Dr. J Leaves LeBron James Off His Greatest NBA Players Of All Time List

NBA legend Julius “Dr. J” Erving has caused some controversy in the basketball world.

The former Philadelphia 76er great announced some of his favorite players of all time. One glaring omission was that LeBron James didn’t make the list.

On his first team, Erving picked pro basketball icons Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Elgin Baylor. His second team featured Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

RELATED: LeBron James Still Grieving One Year After The Death of Kobe Bryant

Appearing on the podcast Posted Up With Chris Haynes, Erving gave his explanation for leaving LeBron off his list, Erving replied, “He’s the guy that led the charge of the super teams.” Although most pundits, former NBA players, and fans have LeBron James as one of the best players ever, that metric had nothing to do with Doc’s list.