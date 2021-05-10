Tarik Cohen’s Twin Brother Found Dead

Tyrell Antar Cohen, the twin brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, was reportedly found dead in Wake County, N.C., on Sunday (May 9). He was 25 years old.
According to CBS Sports, Eric Curry, a spokesperson for the Wake County sheriff’s office, said Cohen died after he was electrocuted while attempting to climb power equipment at an electric substation.
Over the weekend, Tyrell Cohen was reported missing by his brother who also took to his Twitter account to ask if anyone had seen him in the Raleigh/Durham area, explaining that he had been “possibly injured.”
The Bears released a statement late Sunday, confirming Tyrell Cohen’s passing.
May 10, 2021
"We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Tarik Cohen's twin brother, Tyrell,” the statement reads. “Our immediate thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik, his mother, Tilwanda, and the rest of their family and loved ones. On behalf of the entire Bears family, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all who mourn his loss."
The News and Observer reports that the Raleigh Police Department was searching for Cohen after he allegedly fled the scene of a car accident at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning (May 10).
The search was called off after Cohen wasn’t found and that’s when his family filed a missing person’s report. His body was reportedly discovered on Sunday at around 9 a.m. Police say foul play was not involved.
Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
