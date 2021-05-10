Tarik Cohen’s Twin Brother Found Dead

Tyrell Antar Cohen, the twin brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, was reportedly found dead in Wake County, N.C., on Sunday (May 9). He was 25 years old.

According to CBS Sports, Eric Curry, a spokesperson for the Wake County sheriff’s office, said Cohen died after he was electrocuted while attempting to climb power equipment at an electric substation.

Over the weekend, Tyrell Cohen was reported missing by his brother who also took to his Twitter account to ask if anyone had seen him in the Raleigh/Durham area, explaining that he had been “possibly injured.”

The Bears released a statement late Sunday, confirming Tyrell Cohen’s passing.