Detroit Pistons And Martin Lawrence Partner For Limited Edition Merchandise Line

On Tuesday (May 11), the Detroit Pistons and Martin Lawrence announced a collaborative launch of a Martin-themed Pistons merchandise line.

Available this Friday, exclusively on Pistons313shop.com, the limited-edition drop will showcase the Motor City’s love for Martin, nearly thirty years after the iconic show premiered with Detroit as the backdrop.

According to NBA.com, the collection will include jerseys, shorts, sweatshirts, T-shirts, hats and more. Widely quoted lines from the show and Martin’s intro text will be featured on the merchandise.

Lawrence, a huge basketball fan in his own right, said via a press release he’s thrilled with the partnership and voiced his love for Motown.

“Detroit has always shown me so much love and always shows up for me,” the actor said. “From stand-up tours to fans on the street Detroit has felt like home. It’s an honor to be part of something that means so much to me this many years later.”

Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer of the Detroit Pistons, also added his excitement about the collaboration: “With the city of Detroit as the show’s backdrop, Martin became must-watch TV in the 90’s. Martin’s love for the Pistons in the show translated into passion for the team – the fact that he has a ring from the 2004 team is proof of that. We’re thrilled to partner with Martin to introduce a merchandise line that pays homage to both Martin and the show’s Detroit roots.”

