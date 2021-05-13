NBA Announces New Social Justice Award In Honor Of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The NBA just announced that they will honor the social justice efforts taken on my current players with the creation of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award.

According to a recent press release, the top winner of the award will select an organization to receive a $100,000 contribution on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s behalf. The other four finalists will each select an organization to receive a $25,000 contribution.

The six-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer said in a statement, "I’m honored and grateful to be associated with this award that will recognize the dedicated and selfless people fighting to promote social justice for all marginalized people/ To me, it’s another giant step in the right direction for the country and all people who value equality.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also added, “In addition to being one of our greatest players, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has devoted much of his life to advocating for equality and social justice. With this new award, we are proud to recognize and celebrate NBA players who are using their influence to make an impact on their communities and our broader society.”

RELATED: 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend: Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant