Watch: LeBron James Salsa Dances In New Mountain Dew Ad

Mtn Dew Rise Energy launched in March.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

On Thursday (May 13), Mtn Dew Rise Energy released its first ad campaign, "The Morning Makes You," featuring LeBron James.

Directed by the legendary F. Gary Gray, the ad shows James doing everything from laundry to salsa dancing. 

Mtn Dew Rise Energy, which is available in 16-fl.oz. cans in six flavors, launched in March. 

Watch the ad below:

James’ 18-year partnership with Coke expired in 2020, ending one of his longest professional relationships. 

Details of the Pepsi deal are not public but Forbes reports that James is one of the league’s top earners, raking in an estimated $50 million per year in endorsements.

Photo Credit: Michael Owens / Contributor

