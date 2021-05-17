Chris Webber, Jalen Rose Publicly Make Peace, Ending Michigan Fab Five Beef

Chris Webber and Jalen Rose, two members of the famed University of Michigan basketball quintet the “Fab Five,” and former best friends, publicly squashed their beef Sunday afternoon (May 16) live on television.

Webber’s election to the Basketball Hall of Fame was announced earlier in the day, which later had him chatting with Rose on ESPN about the incredible accomplishment. After describing how incredible the honor is, the interview ended with Rose relaying his respect and admiration for his former Michigan teammate.

"I love you my brother. Congratulations," Rose said, noting the two played together prior to college. "You made it to the Hall of Fame. Well deserved."

"Jalen Anthony Rose, it's crazy, man," Webber replied. "And thank God for your beautiful, wonderful mother, cause you know what she did for me."