Chris Webber, Jalen Rose Publicly Make Peace, Ending Michigan Fab Five Beef

Chris Webber and Jalen Rose, two members of the famed University of Michigan basketball quintet the “Fab Five,” and former best friends, publicly squashed their beef Sunday afternoon (May 16) live on television.
Webber’s election to the Basketball Hall of Fame was announced earlier in the day, which later had him chatting with Rose on ESPN about the incredible accomplishment. After describing how incredible the honor is, the interview ended with Rose relaying his respect and admiration for his former Michigan teammate.
"I love you my brother. Congratulations," Rose said, noting the two played together prior to college. "You made it to the Hall of Fame. Well deserved."
"Jalen Anthony Rose, it's crazy, man," Webber replied. "And thank God for your beautiful, wonderful mother, cause you know what she did for me."
Just a small clip of Jalen Rose and Chris Webber talking about Webber joining the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021. So happy to hear these two taking again, still so much love between them.
Rose’s mother, Jeanne, passed away in February from lung cancer at the age of 79, according to the Detroit Free Press.
After both NBA legends attended prestigious Michigan high school basketball programs, they linked up at U-M, helping the Wolverines get to National Championship games in 1992 and 1993 as freshmen and sophomores. The team was famously known as The Fab Five.
Both Rose and Webber would go on to have decorated NBA careers. Their rift stemmed from Michigan’s official forfeiture of their Final Four banners from the Crisler Center and victories from Webber’s two seasons as the result of a booster scandal that happened while the two were in school.
In 2003, Webber pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal contempt after he gave $38,200 to Michigan booster Ed Martin in 1994 as partial repayment for previous loans, which caused the team to forfeit their ‘92 and ‘93 accomplishments.
Friction bubbled up when Webber refused to attend a Fab Five reunion or participate in ESPN’s 2011 30 for 30 on the squad. Additionally, Ray Jackson, Jimmy King and current Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard were members of the Fab Five.
(Photo: Duane Burleson/Stringer/Getty Images)
