Charles Barkley Donates $1,000 To Employees At His Former High School

NBA icon Charles Barkely is showing tons of love to his former high school, Leeds City Schools.

According to the Associated Press, more than 200 employees in the city school system, which includes Barkley’s former high school, will receive $1,000 from him. He graduated from Leeds High School in Leeds, Alabama, in 1981.

The school said in a statement, “We are humbled and wish to express our sincere gratitude to Charles Barkley for providing a $1,000 gift to each and every Leeds City Schools employee for going the extra mile this school year. Being a school employee is tough, but driving a bus, teaching, coaching, or working in the cafeteria, all while maintaining safety protocols, has been a daunting task during a worldwide pandemic.”

Barkley has reportedly given more than $3 million in scholarships to Leeds graduates over the past three decades.