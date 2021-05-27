Lee Evans, Olympic Gold Medalist Who Protested Racism at the 1968 Olympics, Dies at 74

Lee Evans, the Olympic runner who was the among a group of Black athletes to raise their fists in protest of racism in the United States at the 1968 Summer Olympics, died May 19 at age 74 in a hospital in Nigeria after suffering a stroke, the San Jose Mercury News reports.

During the Mexico City games, controversy ensued when fellow sprinters John Carlos and Tommie Smith, gold and bronze medalists in the 200 meter race, stood on the winners platform and held their fists up in Black power salutes with bowed heads, while Australian Peter Norman stood with them. Carlos and Smith were eventually expelled from the Olympic games.



Two days after their protest, with Carlos’ encouragement, Evans broke two world records, one in the 400 meters, running 43.86 seconds and another while anchor of the 1,600 meter relay team which finished at 2 minutes, 56.16 seconds. The records stood for 20 years and 24 years, respectively.



On the winner’s platform, Evans stood with silver medalist Larry Evans and Ron Freeman, also Black runners, to receive their medals. Each of them wore Black Panther-style berets and raised their fists, continuing Carlos and Smith’s protest. However, when the national anthem was played, they lowered their fists and removed their berets. The gesture may have spared them the penalty from the International Olympic Committee given to Carlos and Smith.



“I feel I won this gold medal for Black people in the United States and Black people all over the world,” Evans said later at a press conference, according to The New York Times. The 1,600 meter relay team did not demonstrate after winning their medals.

