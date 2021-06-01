Morehouse Basketball Coach Grady Brewer Dies At 63

Morehouse men’s basketball coach Grady Brewer has reportedly passed away. He was 63.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the HBCU announced the news on Sunday (May 30) after Brewer’s death on Saturday due to an unspecified illness.

Brewer, who also graduated from the school, served as the Maroon Tigers head coach for 21 years and compiled a 315-241 career record. During his tenure, he guided Morehouse to seven 20-win seasons, seven SIAC regular season championships, a SIAC tournament championship and three NCAA tournament appearances.

“The only thing that surpassed his presence on the basketball court was his transformative influence on Morehouse Men as a fellow student, player, alumnus, coach, teacher, mentor, colleague, and friend,” Morehouse College president David A. Thomas said in a statement, according to the AJC. “Not only will his spirit continue to live on in the hearts of the Morehouse family, but his legacy will impact the sport for years to come.”

Brewer is survived by his wife, Loletta, and three sons: Ryan, a 2010 Morehouse graduate; Xavier, a junior on the Morehouse basketball team; and Jordan.