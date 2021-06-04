Announcer Under Fire After Commenting On Mets Pitcher’s Durag

Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly is under fire after facing backlash for an on-air comment he made about New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s headwear.
"Beginning today, I have voluntarily decided to take some time off to listen, reflect and devote my attention to awareness training related to diversity and inclusion to enhance my understanding and appreciation of others," Brenly said in a statement Thursday (June 3), according to CBS News. "I plan to return to the booth next homestand, hopefully a better person."
Working for Bally Sports Arizona, Brenly made the remark during the fourth inning of the Tuesday night game, saying, "Pretty sure that's the same durag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets.”
CBS News reports that after learning of Brenly’s comments, Stroman responded on Twitter. First, he tweeted a photo of himself wearing the headwear suggesting he’d be selling his own line.
Du-rags coming soon. @HDMHApparel pic.twitter.com/piLCwYqZY1— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 2, 2021
Then, Stroman wrote, "Onward and upward ... through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all!"
Onward and upward...through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all! 🗣— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 2, 2021
Brenly apologized on Wednesday in a separate statement. "During last night's game, I made a poor attempt at humor that was insensitive and wrong," he said. "I apologize to Marcus Stroman and have reached out directly to share those thoughts.
"I have had several conversations with the D-Backs and we agree that seeking sensitivity training is an important step so that I can continue to learn from my mistakes in order to be better in the future," he added.
Brenly was not in the booth for Thursday night’s game. It is unclear when he will return to broadcasting.
