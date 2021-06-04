Announcer Under Fire After Commenting On Mets Pitcher’s Durag

Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly is under fire after facing backlash for an on-air comment he made about New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s headwear.

"Beginning today, I have voluntarily decided to take some time off to listen, reflect and devote my attention to awareness training related to diversity and inclusion to enhance my understanding and appreciation of others," Brenly said in a statement Thursday (June 3), according to CBS News. "I plan to return to the booth next homestand, hopefully a better person."

Working for Bally Sports Arizona, Brenly made the remark during the fourth inning of the Tuesday night game, saying, "Pretty sure that's the same durag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets.”

CBS News reports that after learning of Brenly’s comments, Stroman responded on Twitter. First, he tweeted a photo of himself wearing the headwear suggesting he’d be selling his own line.