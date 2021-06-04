Calm App Offers To Pay Fines Tor Tennis Players Skipping Press After Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open

After being fined $15,000 for not meeting media interview requirements, tennis champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on May 31 for her mental health. The 23-year-old has received tons of support and now the Calm App is offering to pay the fines for any other tennis player who needs to step away from media interviews.
The mediation app released a statement on Twitter that read, “Mental health is health. To support Naomi Osaka’s decision to prioritize her mental health, Calm is donating $15,000 to @LaureusSport in France, an organization doing incredible work in the mental health space to transform the lives of young people through the power of sport.” The statement continued, “But this is bigger than any individual player.
Calm will also pay the fine for players opting out of 2021 Grand Slam media appearances for mental health reasons, and we will match the fine with a $15,000 donation to @LaureusSport.”
Prior to the highly anticipated French Open, Osaka posted a message on Instagram which explained to her 2.3 million followers her decision to withdraw from the French Open.
“The best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” she wrote in the IG post.
“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly, I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly.”
Osaka is currently the world’s No. 2 ranked women’s singles tennis player. She won in the first round of the French Open, defeating Patricia Maria Tig.
(Photo: Edward Smith/Getty Images)
