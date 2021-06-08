Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Second Tennis Tournament

Trending:

PARIS, FRANCE May 30. Naomi Osaka of Japan during her match against Patricia Maria Tig of Romania in the first round of the Women's Singles competition on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the 2021 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on May 30th 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

She will not play at the Berlin WTA 5000.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Naomi Osaka has officially withdrawn from  the Berlin WTA 5000 tournament scheduled for June 14. 

According to CBS Sports,  Berlin event organizers said in a statement., "We have received notification Naomi Osaka cannot start in Berlin. After consulting her management, she will take a break.” 

Wimbledon is scheduled for June 28. It’s not known if Osaka will play.

After being fined $15,000 for not meeting media interview requirements, Osaka withdrew from the French Open on May 31 for her mental health. The 23-year-old posted a message on Instagram, writing, "The best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris." 

She also added, “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly, I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly.” 

Osaka is currently the world’s No. 2 ranked women’s singles tennis player. She won in the first round of the French Open, defeating Patricia Maria Tig.

 

(Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

