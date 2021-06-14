Trending:

Floyd Mayweather Offers Reward After His Las Vegas Home Is Burglarized

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather Offers Reward After His Las Vegas Home Is Burglarized

“It is disturbing and hurtful,” the boxer wrote on social media.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

 Floyd Mayweather’s  Las Vegas Home was burglarized and he is offering a $100,000 reward.

On June 12, the 44-year-old boxer wrote on Instagram, “One’s home is their sanctuary, place of peace, relaxation and comfort. When someone violates that sanctuary, it is disturbing and hurtful.”

He continued, “One of my homes was burglarized in Las Vegas. They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value. I am offering at least $100,000.00 reward for information that leads to the return of my belongings. The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable. Thank you for [sic] to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless.”

RELATED: Floyd Mayweather's Uncle And Famed Boxing Trainer Roger Mayweather Dies At 58

See the post below:

The Las Vegas Review Journal reports there are no other details on the burglary at this time. 

(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news