Floyd Mayweather Offers Reward After His Las Vegas Home Is Burglarized

Floyd Mayweather’s Las Vegas Home was burglarized and he is offering a $100,000 reward.

On June 12, the 44-year-old boxer wrote on Instagram, “One’s home is their sanctuary, place of peace, relaxation and comfort. When someone violates that sanctuary, it is disturbing and hurtful.”

He continued, “One of my homes was burglarized in Las Vegas. They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value. I am offering at least $100,000.00 reward for information that leads to the return of my belongings. The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable. Thank you for [sic] to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless.”

See the post below: