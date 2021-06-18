Serena Williams Coaches Daughter Olympia In Adorable Instagram Videos

Serena Williams may have put her daughter Olympia in tennis lessons during the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean she stopped offering personal coaching.

Williams posted three videos of herself and Olympia running tennis drills to her Instagram on Thursday (June 18). 3-year-old Olympia followed her champion mom through toddler versions of the drills, starting with a warm-up including jumping and the “Heads, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes” stretch.

Williams also made a game out of forehand drills, telling Olympia to imagine the tennis balls were crackers and cupcakes. When asked what flavor the cupcakes were, Olympia said, “Strawberry!” with a smile. The duo ended the drills with a tennis racket high-five.

Olympia also heard some of her grandpa’s advice during the lesson. Williams showed her daughter the forehand movement that her father, tennis coach Richard Williams, taught her. Williams finished the movement saying, “That’s very complicated for a three-year-old but you might get it.”

Williams’ coaching got the seal of approval from her own coach, Patrick Mouratoglou. "You are so good at coaching that I might ask you for help for my own kids," he commented.

It also looks like both parents are on board with Olympia’s training. Her dad, Alexis Ohanian commented, “I am ready. Tennis Dad Mode Activated.”