Vikings Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot Four Times

Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman is reportedly going to make a full recovery after being shot four times.

Twyman’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter the news and CBS Sports reports the Vikings have been apprised of the situation. Rosenhaus described Twyman’s wounds as “superficial” and shots to his arm, leg, buttocks and shoulder were sustained while he was inside a vehicle while visiting his aunt in Washington D.C.

Twyman is expected to be released from the hospital this week and "there doesn't appear to be any long-term injuries that would prohibit him from playing this season," according to Rosenhaus.

"In talking to him today, he's going to be OK -- that's all that matters," Rosenhaus said, via Schefter. "We're thankful he's OK. He will make a full recovery."

Twyman will not need surgery.

Jaylen Twyman was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Prior to opting out of the 2020 season, he had a breakout season with the Pitt Panthers, recording 10.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 2019.