Scottie Pippen Admits Michael Jordan Was A ‘Selfish’ Teammate And Slams Former Bulls Coach Phil Jackson

Scottie Pippen did not hold back during a recent interview on The Dan Patrick Show.

According to Sporting News, the NBA legend called out former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan and head coach Phil Jackson.

During the virtual sit-down, Pippen described Jordan’s decision to pursue a baseball career and step away from his team as “selfish” and said “it was kind of who Michael Jordan was.”

"Yeah It was a big decision, but It was a selfish decision, but it was kind of who Michael Jordan was,” he said. “That was a guy who believed he can do anything on his own"

Additionally, Pippen described their relationship during their playing days as “excellent teammates” and not really friends.

Pippen also addressed his comments, which originally appeared in GQ, that Bulls head coach Phil Jackson giving Toni Kukoč, who was a rookie at the time, the last-second shot in a 1994 playoff matchup vs. the Knicks was racial.

Patrick asked Pippen about the allegation during the podcast interview. "By saying 'racial move' then you're calling Phil Jackson a racist," he said.

Pippen answered with, "I don't have a problem with that."

"Do you think Phil was?" Patrick quizzed.

“Oh yeah,” Pippen said.

See the interview below: