Sydney McLaughlin Dominates Women’s 400M Hurdles And Sets World Record

On Sunday (June 27), Sydney McLaughlin shattered the world record in the women’s 400M hurdles at the U.S. Olympic trials.

The 21-year-old American clocked an incredible 51.90 seconds, which outdid the previous record by .26 seconds, and made her the first woman to run the 400M hurdles in less than 52 seconds.

McLaughlin bested previous record holder Dalilah Muhammad in the process of winning and set herself up as the favorite for the Tokyo Games this year.

"This season, working with my new coach and just my new support system, it's truly just faith and trusting the process, and I couldn't ask for anything more," said McLaughlin after the race, according to CNN.

Adding to the impressive time, officials say McLaughlin accomplished the record feat in record heat as temperatures in Oregon topped 109 degrees, which is the hottest in Eugene’s record during the day.

Watch Sydney McLaughlin’s 400M performance below.