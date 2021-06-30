Trending:

Serena Williams Withdraws From Wimbledon Due To Injury

Serena Williams in action during her first round ladies' singles match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on centre court on day two of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Tuesday June 29, 2021. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)

Serena Williams Withdraws From Wimbledon Due To Injury

“My love and gratitude are with the fans,” the tennis icon wrote.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Serena Williams has officially withdrawn from Wimbledon.

According to ESPN, the 39-year-old had to retire from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich because of a reported ankle injury.

She slipped along the baseline and her ankle turned, causing an injury. She tried to continue playing but was in too much pain.

Williams was visibly upset, see below:

RELATED: Serena Williams Talks Getting Daughter Olympia Involved In Tennis During Pandemic

Additionally, the 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote on Instagram, "I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg. My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on -- and off -- the court meant the world to me."

Serena Williams has also confirmed she will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.

(Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news