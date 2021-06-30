Serena Williams Withdraws From Wimbledon Due To Injury

Serena Williams has officially withdrawn from Wimbledon.
According to ESPN, the 39-year-old had to retire from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich because of a reported ankle injury.
She slipped along the baseline and her ankle turned, causing an injury. She tried to continue playing but was in too much pain.
Williams was visibly upset, see below:
Additionally, the 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote on Instagram, "I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg. My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on -- and off -- the court meant the world to me."
Serena Williams has also confirmed she will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.
(Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)
