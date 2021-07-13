England’s Black Players Receive Racist Abuse After Euro 2020 Loss

Black members of England’s national soccer team are revealing some of the racist abuse they’ve been receiving following the team’s loss to Italy in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

"Seeing my brothers being racially abused for being brave enough to put themselves in a position to help this country, is something that sickens, but doesn't surprise me,” said team member Tyrone Mings, according to CBS News. “We have literally made history. We've gone where no one else has gone. Take that in."

Both English Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is in charge of the nation’s law enforcement, released statements that are at odds with previous positions they’ve had when it comes to fans expressing racist hate toward soccer players. They say they’re outraged at the latest online abuse.

"I am disgusted that @England players who have given so much for our country this summer have been subject to vile racist abuse on social media. It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable," Patel tweeted a day after the match.

Mings pushed back at Patel for being inconsistent with her outrage. After the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, Patel criticized English soccer players for kneeling and called it “gesture politics,” which added flames to some of the racism geared toward players.

"You don't get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as 'Gesture Politics' & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we're campaigning against, happens," Mings said.

Additionally, Johnson was criticized for not immediately condemning the booing.

After extra time, the two teams were at a 1-1 standstill before Italy achieved victory during a penalty shootout. England’s Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, all of whom are Black, missed kicks.