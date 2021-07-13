Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For His Comments on MLB Player Shohei Ohtani

Sports personality Stephen A. Smith issued an apology Monday (July 12) for his comments about Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani.

On an episode of ESPN’s First Take Monday morning, Smith said that Ohtani not speaking English presents a problem for Major League Baseball from a marketing standpoint, USA Today reports. In an apology posted on Twitter, Smith said that his comments about the pitcher and designated hitter fot the Los Angeles Angels were “clearly insensitive and regrettable.”

"As an African American, keenly aware of the damage stereotyping has done to many in this country, it should have elevated my sensitivities even more. Based on my words, I failed in that regard and it's on me and me alone!” Smith wrote.