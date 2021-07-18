Coco Gauff Will Miss Olympics Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

Coco Gauff announced on Sunday (July 18) that she’s unable to compete in the Olympics.
“I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” the 17-year-old tennis star tweeted.
Gauff, ranked No. 25 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association, said she has long dreamed of representing the United States in the Olympics.
“I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future,” she continued. “I want to wish TEAM, USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family.”
The U.S. Tennis Association said it was “saddened to learn” about Gauff’s positive COVID-19 test, which made her unable to participate.
“We wish her the best as she deals with this unfortunate situation and hope to see her back on the courts very soon. We know Coco will join all of us in rooting on the other Team USA members who will be traveling to Japan and competing in the coming days,” a statement from the organization continued, according to the Washington Post.
Olympic organizers said on Saturday (July 17) that an unidentified overseas visitor tested positive for COVID-19 at the athletes’ village in Tokyo, CNN reported. It was the first confirmed case at the Olympics village, with the Games scheduled to start on July 23.
Gauff burst onto the scene in her grand slam debut in 2019, defeating her tennis idol Venus Williams on the grass courts at Wimbledon. In June, Williams and Gauff teamed up as doubles partners in the 2021 French Open.
