Coco Gauff Will Miss Olympics Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

Coco Gauff announced on Sunday (July 18) that she’s unable to compete in the Olympics.

“I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” the 17-year-old tennis star tweeted.

Gauff, ranked No. 25 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association, said she has long dreamed of representing the United States in the Olympics.

“I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future,” she continued. “I want to wish TEAM, USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family.”