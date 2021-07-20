Dallas Cowboys Player Buys His Mother A House With His First Paycheck

Trending:

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 29: Micah Parsons poses onstage after being selected 12th by the Dallas Cowboys during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons bought his mother a two-story house in Dallas.

Written by Quinci LeGardye

NFL rookie Micah Parsons used his first pro paycheck to keep a promise.

The 22 year-old, bought his mother a house, iHeart reports. The Pennsylvania native posted a picture of his mom, Sherese Parsons, giving him a piggyback ride in front of a home on Instagram Saturday (July 17). In the caption, he wrote, “Welcome mom this. All for you."

According to iHeart, when asked what he’d do with his first check in an April BroBible interview, Micah Parsons said, “I want to finally get my own house, clear my mom’s debt, I moved a lot when I was younger and if I could put me and my mother into our own home and have something to call ours, it would be amazing.”

The Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker is close with his mom. He once told PennLive that “if we had a million more Shereses, the world would be OK."

The Cowboys selected Parsons as the 12th overall draft pick in 2021. According to iHeart, the former Penn State player signed a four-year contract worth a guaranteed $17 million with a $9.8 million signing bonus in June.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

