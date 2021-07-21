Black Twitter Celebrates Malika Andrews After ESPN Racism Controversy

Written by Nigel Roberts

Twitter users gave Malika Andrews high-fives for her coverage of the NBA Finals Tuesday (July 20) as a sideline reporter. For some, it was especially satisfying to see Andrews’ amazing job after ESPN removed veteran reporter Rachel Nichols from covering the basketball champions. The sports network replaced Nichols because she was recorded making disparaging comments about the work of her Black colleague Maria Taylor. Here’s a clip from Andrews’ interview with Giannis Antetokounmpo of the world champions Milwaukee Bucks.

Trophy ceremony interview with Giannis Antetokounmpo — NBA Champion and Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/ewqMjYx1EI — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 21, 2021

ESPN broadcaster Stan Verrett said Andrews is “a star.” She asked the right question to the ballplayers in the chaos of the post game celebration.

A postgame assignment like this one…asking the right questions, amid all the chaos, capturing moments that will live in history, forever, is a real challenge for any broadcaster. @malika_andrews is nailing it. She’s a star. Recognize. — stan verrett (@stanverrett) July 21, 2021

ESPN colleague Adam Schefter said it was “very impressive” to watch Andrews interview the players.

Very impressive to watch a 26-year-old @malika_andrews interview the world-champion Milwaukee Bucks on national television, and handle it as smoothly and professionally as she has. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2021

The New York Times obtained clips that showed Nichols talking to LeBron James’ advisor Adam Mendelsohn while she was in the NBA bubble last July. She was reportedly unaware that the video camera was recording while she was speaking on the phone. “I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball,” Nichols said in one clip. “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.” She added: “I just want them to go somewhere else — it’s in my contract, by the way; this job is in my contract in writing.” RELATED: ESPN Removes Rachel Nichols From NBA Finals Coverage Over Maria Taylor Comments Here are more Twitter reactions.

Just a reminder, Malika Andrews REPLACED Rachel Nichols as the sideline reporter for the NBA Finals. Great choice ESPN, great choice. 😊 pic.twitter.com/9gQZUsa7Ix — Jaxson Reid (@JaxsonReid2) July 21, 2021

Giannis wasn’t the only MVP tonight, 26-year-old Malika Andrews has seemingly made Rachel Nichols irrelevant going forward. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 21, 2021

Our alum @malika_andrews putting in work. Fine work during your first NBA Finals working the sidelines. Your SJI family is proud! pic.twitter.com/q6ZG2LLPNg — SJI (@SJI_Update) July 21, 2021

In 2018 Malika Andrews joined ESPN as an Online NBA writer. In 2020 she made history as the youngest sideline reporter at The Bubble. Tonight, she does it again as the youngest to host the NBA Finals Trophy presentation at 26. Hope you're feeling the love tonight @malika_andrews! pic.twitter.com/8PequimRkc — Krystal Franklin (@krysfranklintv) July 21, 2021